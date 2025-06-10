Chhattisgarh HC Receives Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Raipur: The Bilaspur high court in Chhattisgarh has received an email threatening to blow it up. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax following a thorough search of the premises of the high court, police said on Tuesday.

The email was received on the official email ID of the high court late on Monday afternoon and the police was promptly alerted by the authorities concerned, Bilaspur district senior superintendent of police Rajneesh Singh said.

The email, sent by an unidentified person, threatened to blow up the high court by 6.45 pm on Monday with an improvised explosive device planted there. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad were rushed to the high court for thorough checkup. But no suspicious objects or bombs were found, the police officer said. A bomb disposal squad has been deployed in the high court premises as a precautionary measure, he added.