Chhattisgarh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Farmers, Women and Tribal Areas

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget for financial year 2026-27, which focused on welfare measures for women and farmers and development of tribal and Naxal-affected areas in the state.

The budget, presented in the House by finance minister O P Choudhury, places strong emphasis on the overall development of tribal regions of Surguja, Bastar and other formerly Naxal-affected regions.

In a landmark move for education in Bastar, the government has announced the establishment of two “Education Cities’ in Naxal-affected areas of Abujhmad and Jagargunda, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crores.

Special initiatives have also been planned to promote sports and preserve cultural identity, including Bastar Olympics, and Bastar Pandum, providing a platform for local talent and reinforcing the region’s positive identity.

Additionally, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters, a counterinsurgency wing of Chhattisgarh police.

The budget includes major initiatives to promote the economic and social empowerment of women.

A 50 percent exemption on registration fee for property purchased in women’s names has been proposed, encouraging property ownership and financial security.

The budget announced that the government will launch the Rani Durgavati Yojana, providing Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible girls when they reach the age of 18.

The government has also decided to provide cheap farm loans.