Chevella Mishap: CM Orders Help on War Footing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation following the tragic road accident near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The Chief Minister has directed senior officials, including the RTC Managing Director, the Transport Commissioner, and the Director Generals of Fire and Emergency Services, to reach the accident site and personally oversee the rescue operations.

Upon learning about the accident, CM Revanth Reddy immediately spoke to top officials and instructed them to carry out relief and rescue measures on a war footing. He also directed the Chief Secretary and the DGPs to ensure that the injured are promptly shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment.

Special arrangements have been made at Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals to provide emergency medical care to those injured. The Chief Minister instructed officials to deploy dedicated medical teams and ensure the best possible treatment, prioritizing those in critical condition under a health emergency mode.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, a control room has been set up in the State Secretariat to coordinate relief activities. For information regarding the injured, their relatives, or other family members, people can contact the helpline numbers 9912919545 and 9440854433.