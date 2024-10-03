Celebrity backlash against Konda Surekha's remarks on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce

A political storm has emerged following Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's remarks on the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu, prompting sharp reactions from both the film industry and public figures condemning the minister’s remarks for overstepping personal boundaries.Responding to the sharp reactions, Konda Surekha issued a clarification in a post on X. "My comments were intended to question a leader’s belittling of women, not to hurt @Samanthaprabhu2's sentiments. I admire the strength Samantha has shown in her life journey. If my remarks have caused any offense to her or her fans, I unconditionally retract them," the minister said.However, Naga Chaitanya responded firmly, denouncing the minister’s comments. In his own X post, he wrote, "Divorce is one of the most painful decisions anyone can make. It was a mutual decision made after much thought, and we parted ways with respect and dignity. The statements made by Konda Surekha garu are baseless and unacceptable. Women deserve respect, and exploiting celebrities' personal lives for political gain is shameful."Meanwhile. Samantha Prabhu has strongly reacted to Konda Surekha's controversial comments about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, urging the minister to refrain from politicizing her personal life. In a powerful statement shared on Instagram, Samantha addressed the issue head-on, highlighting the challenges of being a woman in the film industry. "To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are often treated as mere props, to fall in love and out of love, and still stand up and fight—it takes immense courage and strength,” Samantha wrote. Directing her message to Konda Surekha, the actress expressed pride in her personal journey, urging the minister not to trivialize it.Samantha emphasized that her divorce was a deeply personal matter, conducted with mutual consent and dignity. She called on the minister to recognize the gravity of her words as a public official and to be more responsible with her statements. "I hope you realize that your words carry significant weight as a minister," Samantha wrote. "I implore you to be respectful of individuals' privacy. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it."She further clarified that no political conspiracy was involved in her separation from Naga Chaitanya and reiterated her desire to remain non-political. "Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation," she noted, before concluding her post with a clear message: "Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so."Actor Jr NTR also weighed in, condemning the intrusion of personal matters into politics. "Dragging personal lives into political debates is a new low. Public figures, especially those in positions of responsibility, should maintain dignity and respect for privacy," he posted on X.Actor-turned politician and former Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja expressed her outrage, stating, "I strongly condemn the despicable comments made against the Akkineni family, especially Samantha. Bringing a fellow woman into political controversies is not only wrong but deeply hurtful."Film producer Kona Venkat also joined the chorus of condemnation, urging Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take the matter seriously and request an apology from the minister. He emphasized that such remarks set a harmful precedent for public discourse.As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve amid growing calls for accountability and respect for personal boundaries in public life.