Akhil Akkineni Marries Zainab Ravdjee in an Intimate Traditional Ceremony

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional and private ceremony in the early hours of June 6, 2025, at 3 AM in Hyderabad. The couple, who had been dating for over three years, got engaged in November 2024 and have now officially embarked on a new chapter together.

The wedding was an intimate Hindu ceremony, attended by close friends and family. Despite the private nature of the event, the guest list boasted a few glittering names from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel, adding a touch of star power to the otherwise serene and traditional proceedings.

Akhil, known for maintaining a low profile off-screen, chose to keep the wedding a personal affair. Yet, the excitement surrounding the event was palpable among fans. A leaked photo from the wedding, now circulating widely on social media, has only fueled their enthusiasm, offering a glimpse into the much-anticipated union of the Akkineni scion.

With this wedding, Akhil has officially entered a new phase of life, embracing marital bliss with Zainab by his side.







