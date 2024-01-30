An additional district sessions court in Kerala on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to all 15 convicts in the case relating to the brutal murder of BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivasan in December 2021.

Additional district sessions judge Sreedevi V G said it was the rarest of the rare cases and awarded capital punishment to Naisam, Ajmal, Anoop, Mohammad Aslam, Abdul Kalam alias Salam, Abdul Kalam, Saffaruddin, Manshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas , Sameer, Nazir, Zakir Hussain, Shaji Poovathungala and Shernas Ashraf.

The court on January 20 found all 15 accused who are members of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), guilty in the brutal murder of Ranjeet Sreenivasan who was BJP OBC morcha state secretary.

The court prior to pronouncing the sentence, also took into consideration the report of the accused regarding the mental condition, mental health, and behaviour in prison submitted by the state government, the psychiatry department of Alappuzha Medical College and the special subj jail superintendent respectively.

Security was tightened in and around the entire court premises on Tuesday in view of the pronouncement of the sentence.

The accused 1 to 8 were directly involved in the murder of the BJP leader, while 9 to 12 waited outside the house to provide logistic support to the killers and facilitate their exit from the spot after the crime. The court found that 13 to 15 hatched the conspiracy.

The prosecution had sought maximum punishment for the accused since they had been found guilty of the heinous crime. The accused number one to eight who were directly involved in the murder were convicted under Section 302.

Ranjeet Sreenivasan was brutally hacked to death at his residence in Alappuzha on December 19, 2021, in front of his mother and daughter.

The prosecution had informed the court that the conspiracy to murder RSS leader Ranjith Sreenivasan was hatched in three phases. After the killing of an RSS worker Nandu Krishna in Vayalar, the SDPI assailants had anticipated retaliatory killing by the rivals. They decided in advance to kill a person from the opposite camp should there be a retaliatory action.

The second conspiracy was hatched on December 18, 2021, following the killing of PFI activist Shaan in Mannancherry. While discussing the retaliation plan, the assailants decided to eliminate Ranjeet. The prosecution said that at the same midnight, the accused assembled at Alappuzha railway station road took a round of Ranjeet’s house and returned.

The very next day, the assailants reached the house at 6 am and brutally hacked Ranjeet to death. As Ranjeet was a prominent lawyer in Alappuzha, advocates refused to appear for the opposite party which delayed the trial indefinitely.