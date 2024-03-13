Hyderabad: Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed all government departments and corporations procure cloth for the uniforms of their personnel from the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO).

A release by the textiles ministry said, “This will ensure continuous livelihood for the weavers. Clothes made by weaver’s cooperative societies and small scale power looms will be procured to ensure work for them. They will be acquired through TSCO and all the departments should place their order through it, adding TSCO should use this opportunity to the fullest.”