Zinc futures down on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.32 per cent to Rs 216.80 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded lower 70 paise or 0.32 per cent at Rs 216.80 per kg in 3,482 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. PTI SGC SHW

