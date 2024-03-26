Zinc futures down on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.48 per cent to Rs 219.55 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded lower Rs 1.05 or 0.48 per cent at Rs 219.55 per kg in 3,267 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. PTI SGC SHW