Zepto promotes Devendra Meel to Chief Business Officer

Mumbai: Zepto, India’s fastest growing consumer internet company, proudly announces the elevation of Devendra Meel to the Chief Business Officer, effective July 2024. In this pivotal role, Devendra will spearhead category management and foster brand partnerships, ensuring optimal assortment, pricing, availability, and growth of all core categories on the platform.





Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO, Zepto, shared, “Devendra has had an incredible run at Zepto. After joining us a year ago, he played a key role in scaling our advertising business to hundreds of crores in revenue and, more importantly, built out Zepto Pass end-to-end: from an idea to 5M+ subscribers today. Devendra has executed like an entrepreneur and treated Pass like his baby, working tirelessly 6-7 days a week with the Pass team to make the economics sustainable, and brought the whole company together to get Pass launched in record time.”

Reflecting on his new role, Devendra Meel shared, “Having a front-row seat in a company poised to redefine Internet India is the opportunity of a lifetime. I am deeply committed to this mission and will bring all my energy and dedication to it. Zepto’s meritocratic, fast-moving environment offers high-stakes challenges and the potential for 10X career growth.”



“For those excited by such prospects, our business team is actively hiring across various roles,” Meel added.



Devendra’s journey at Zepto has been marked by transformative initiatives and a strategic vision that aligns perfectly with the company’s ambitious growth plans. His elevation to CBO underscores Zepto’s commitment to fostering internal talent and driving continuous innovation. Prior to Zepto, Devendra, an IIM-Bangalore graduate, led special initiatives at Zomato and Jio.