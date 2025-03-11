Zaggle signs strategic agreement with Strada to simplify employee experience in India.

Hyderabad: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has announced that it has contracted with Strada, HCM and financial management solutions, to deliver a unified payroll and spend management solution that simplifies employee benefits for employers in India.

The integrated solution digitizes employee expenses, reimbursements and benefits to eliminate manual touchpoints for real-time and hassle-free processing. This ensures accurate and timely payments while enabling organizations to efficiently deliver flexible tax benefits to employees through streamlined processes, enhancing flexibility and ease.

The Zaggle platform provides a unified ecosystem for corporate and employee expenses, featuring proprietary all-in-one cards with real-time fund visibility, automatic expense reporting, and 24/7 intelligent inquiry management. Supporting VISA and RuPay networks, it ensures 100% compliance with RBI, IT, and CBDT regulations, with frequent updates to meet evolving financial requirements.

Strada’s global payroll solution includes an AI powered platform and comprehensive payroll services, available in 180+ countries. Processing $1.4T in payroll annually with 99.84% accuracy, it handles 60M+ payslips and 200M+ interactions yearly. Ranked in the top 1% for security, Strada ensures seamless integration, compliance, and efficiency for enterprises worldwide. With built-in automation and real-time compliance monitoring, businesses can stay ahead of evolving regulations while reducing manual effort and administrative overheads.