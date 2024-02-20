Yokohama Rolls out New off-road Tires Range

Pune: Japanese tires maker Yokohama on Monday introduced two new additions to its popular Geolandar series called the Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 aimed at the diverse needs of off-road enthusiasts and adventurers.

These cutting-edge tires are engineered to deliver performance and durability.Yokohama, a global brand, competes with the market leader Japanese Bridgestone, Indian MRF and Apollo tyres among others.Yokohama is targeting to be the fifth largest tire maker in India by 2025 as it ropes in more and more OEMS and the replacement tire market for growth. At present, Yokohama is the 8th largest tire maker in India. Its aim is to sell 4.5 million tires in the Indian market by 2025 from the current 2.8 million.According to the company the Geolandar X-AT positioned in between all terrain and mud terrain offers exceptional performance across a variety of terrains.“With its all-terrain capabilities, this tire ensures superior traction and stability on both paved roads and off-road trails. Whether navigating through rocky terrain or cruising on highways, the Geolandar X-AT delivers a smooth and reliable driving experience,” the company said.The Geolandar M/T G003 is specifically crafted for loose (mud/slush) terrain, offering unmatched traction and control in the most challenging off-road conditions.Its rugged design and advanced tread pattern enable drivers to conquer muddy trails, steep inclines, and rough terrain with confidence and ease, the company said.Both tires feature Yokohama's innovative technology, which enhances wear resistance and side-cut resistance. By utilizing a new compound and sidewall design, the two tires provide superior durability and performance, ensuring a longer lifespan and reduced risk of punctures or damage."The Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 represent the next-gen off-road tires, combining cutting-edge technology with Yokohama's renowned quality and reliability," said Harinder Singh, CEO and MD of Yokohama India."In line with our brand positioning of celebrating the motoring lifestyle, these tires are engineered to exceed the expectations of motoring enthusiasts, delivering performance, safety, and economy. The new additions to the Geolandar series will undoubtedly elevate your motoring experience," claimed Singh.Both Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 both meet the general specifications required for off-road use.All sizes come with M+S (Mud and Snow) rating and rim protector, providing added protection against curb damage and abrasions.