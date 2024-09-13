World of Concrete India 2024 with a Landmark Preview in Bengaluru, Set to Shape the Future of Construction Industry

Bengaluru, 12th Sep 2024: Informa Markets in India, a leading B2B exhibitions organiser, hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion today at The Park, Bengaluru, as a preview to ‘World of Concrete India 2024,’ the most significant event in the concrete and construction industry. The event is scheduled to take place from October 16th – 18th October, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. With India's construction sector currently valued at USD 639 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, it is projected to reach USD 1.4 trillion by 2025, underscoring the importance of this expo for industry stakeholders.



The roundtable discussion in Bengaluru brought together a panel of esteemed industry leaders, including Mr. Gopinath Krishnan, Managing Director of Ardex Endura; Mr. Subodh Nene, Infrastructure Head at MAPEI; Ms. Saranya Subramanian, CEO of Merlin Automation Solutions; Mr. Manoj Rustagi, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer at JSW Cement; Mr. Raj Pillai, Founder, Coherent Engineering Services, Shri Srinivasa Reddy, State Chairman, BAI, Karnataka

Promoters & Developers, Mr Halarameshwara Channaveerappa, Founder of DU Buildsure and Honorary Secretary of Naredco Karnataka State Chapter and Member of Governing Council Naredco National and Mr Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India. The panel delved into the evolving landscape of the concrete and construction industry, focusing on key areas such as sustainable practices, innovation in green concrete, and the industry's future outlook. The discussion also highlighted the challenges posed by regulatory policies and the need for a collaborative approach to drive technological advancements and eco-friendly solutions, ensuring long-term growth and resilience in the sector.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 10th Anniversary edition of the World of Concrete India is set to be a pivotal event for the construction industry. This year’s exhibition will gather over 15,000 industry professionals and feature more than 300 brands and exhibitors from around the world, from countries such as Germany, Italy, USA, Kuwait, South Korea, Finland, Japan etc . Showcasing a wide range of products and technologies related to concrete, masonry, and construction, the event highlights its growing significance within the industry. It serves as a critical platform for networking, where construction professionals can engage with suppliers, manufacturers, and industry experts to exchange ideas, knowledge, and innovations. Attendees will include end-users such as contractors, sub-contractors, purchasing and construction managers, and project managers. Influencers, including architects, consultants, structural and civil engineers, as well as buyers from real estate, government, municipal authorities, state corporations, investors, and planning engineers, will also be present.

Centred on the themes of innovation and sustainability, World of Concrete India 2024 will run over three business-packed days, offering a significant platform to highlight advanced concrete technologies, equipment, and game-changing industry innovations. This event will include an extensive three-day knowledge forum and conference, focusing on emerging trends such as digital transformation and sustainable construction techniques. Attendees can expect a range of activities, including an inaugural ceremony, dynamic panel discussions, exclusive CEO and CTO conclaves, Women in Construction session, product showcases, masterclasses, B2B meetings, and specialized pavilions. The event will also recognize industry achievements through prestigious awards, creating a holistic experience that encourages innovation, explores future trends, and celebrates excellence in the construction sector.

Speaking on the announcement of the 10th Anniversary Edition of World of Concrete India., Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India's concrete industry is central to our nation’s infrastructure development and economic growth, with promising advancements on the horizon. The revised GDP forecast of 7% for FY2024-25, driven by increasing rural consumption and robust domestic demand, reinforces India's position as the fastest-growing major economy among emerging markets. As sustainability becomes paramount, the emphasis on eco-friendly and energy-efficient concrete solutions is crucial. World of Concrete India 2024 offers a significant platform for networking and business development, making it an indispensable event for staying abreast of the latest trends and innovations in the construction sector" he added.

This year, the expo will see participation from brands such as Reliance, Adani Cement, Asian Paints, Ammann, Ardex Endura, Thermax, Honda India, Zydex Industries, Mapei, MYK Arment, UltraTech and many more. Additionally, the event will be supported by prominent associations such as the Builders Association of India, the Indian chapter of the American Concrete Institute, RMCMA, and Drycotec – Dry Mortar Association. Industry Awards will also be presented, recognizing excellence within the sector.

Bengaluru significantly impacts Karnataka’s economy, contributing 43.65% to the state's GSDP and 8.2% to the national economy. As India’s largest market for ready-mix concrete, Bengaluru accounts for one-third of the country’s total consumption of 3.5 million cubic meters. The city is experiencing a surge in construction activities across both commercial and residential sectors. Additionally, Bengaluru has seen the registration of approximately 900,000 MSME units, attracting talent from other states due to its high employment elasticity. The adoption of green building materials and advanced technologies like BIM and 3D printing is transforming the local construction landscape.

The show preview of World of Concrete India 2024, held in Bengaluru, showcased the city’s pivotal role in the sector. This event provided a glimpse into the advancements and innovations that will be featured at the main exhibition, highlighting Bengaluru’s position as a leading hub for the concrete and construction industry.