With Duster Unveil, Renault to Bring New Models Every Year

Pune: French carmaker Renault has an ambitious plan to target 3-5 per cent market share by 2030 with new car launches every year after its volumes fell to under 1 per cent in India.

“It is important to be present with new models, not only every two years, but every year, with new models,” said Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer Renault Group & CEO Renault brand. “As part of the Renaulution plan, Renault is entering a new era of international development (outside of Europe) in markets where the brand has historically been established,” he noted. Renault said it will invest €3 billion to launch eight new models outside Europe, including five vehicles from the C and D-segments to position the brand in the segments creating most value by 2027.





“Outside Europe, Renaults aims to sell one vehicle out of three in electric or hybrid versions by 2027,” the company said, adding that this product offensive will be achieved with two platforms creating value for customers and that will enable the brand to be more competitive.

A new Renault Group modular platform which is ultra-flexible and multi-energy dedicated to four different regions: Latin America, North Africa, Türkiye and India. Launch of the Duster facelift on Monday, which has been re-engineered with a turbo engine and a strong hybrid powertrain on a locally adapted platform, marked the first major step in its accelerated strategy. The reintroduced iconic Duster SUV in India in its third-generation avatar, brings modern design, hybrid powertrains and advanced technology.

Renault Duster Exterior

The new Renault Duster re-enters the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV segment in the world’s third biggest car market as the automaker is prioritizing targeted investment and product expansion as part of a broader global strategy.

“As part of the Renault International Game Plan 2027, we are making India a key pillar of our growth outside Europe,” said Cambolive. “We now have a strong ecosystem in Chennai, bringing together design, engineering, manufacturing, and local operations at the highest level - making India one of the most complete and powerful hubs in Renault’s global network,” he noted. The new Renault Duster is the first step in Renault’s renewal in India, Cambolive said. While pre-bookings for the Duster are now open, prices will be announced in mid-March 2026. The Duster is available with three engine options. The entry-level variants come with a 99 BHP 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while mid-spec trims get a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol producing 161 BHP. The Duster is also available with a strong-hybrid option for the first time. It’s a 1.8-litre unit paired with dual electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery.





The Duster comes with a 7-year warranty. Deliveries will commence in April, while hybrid deliveries have been scheduled for Diwali.