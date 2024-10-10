Who are potential successors of Tata Group after Ratan Tata's demise?

Business Tycoon and Philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night, at the age of 86.

Tata was one of India's globally recognized business figures, and his achievements have significantly influenced India's economy.



Before retiring at the age of 74, in 2012, he was chairperson of the group for more than 20 years.



As Ratan Tata had no children, his succession had ignited speculation for the possible successor even before his passing.





Who will step into his shoes and administer the Rs 34 lakh crore business of the Tata Group?



The Tata Group has already established a succession plan as N Chandrasekaran became chairman of the Tata Sons, the holding company, in 2017.



The are other family members who are heading different parts of the business, and will likely take on future leadership roles.







Noel Tata: The Front-Runner







Noel Tata has three children, who are also seen as the possible heirs of the Tata legacy:

Noel Tata is one of the strong contenders, among all the potential leaders. He is half-brother of Ratan Tata and was born from Naval Tata's second marriage to Simone. This familial connection places Noel Tata on a position of inhereting the familial legacy.



Maya Tata:

Maya Tata, 34, has been making significant strides within the Tata Group. Educated at Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, she has held key positions at Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. Her strategic expertise played a crucial role in the successful launch of the Tata Neu App.





Neville Tata:

Neville Tata, 32, is actively involved in the family business. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar of the Toyota Kirloskar Group. He heads Star Bazaar, a prominent hypermarket chain under Trent Limited. His leadership at Star Bazaar emphasises his potential as a future leader within the Tata Group.





Leah Tata:

Leah Tata, 39, the eldest, focuses her expertise on the Tata Group's hospitality sector. A graduate of IE Business School in Spain, she has made significant contributions to Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. Now, she leads operations at the Indian Hotel Company, driving efforts to expand the group's footprint in the hospitality industry.