Welspun Living appoints Naiyya Saggi as Independent Director

Hyderabad: Welspun Living Ltd, a leading player in Home Textiles, Flooring Solutions, and Advanced Textiles, proudly announces the appointment of Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director, effective from April 25th 2024.

Ms. Saggi will serve her first term as an Independent Director for four years, ending on April 24, 2028. With an illustrious career spanning 16 years, she is the founder of BabyChakra and currently Group Co-Founder and President of The Good Glamm Group, a digital first beauty & personal care conglomerate. Naiyya Saggi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the boardroom. She is an accomplished leader in consumer-centric industries and holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, where she was a Fulbright and JN Tata Scholar. Naiyya also did her BALLB (HONS) from the National Law School of India University, Bangalore. Naiyya is a pivotal figure in the start-up ecosystem, known for building new age consumer brands, communities and for being one of India’s top voices for women in technology. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Naiyya is a member of The National Taskforce for Regulatory Issues at DPIIT Ministry of Commerce & an elected Governing Council member of The Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai, a body representing the $50 BN Mumbai tech ecosystem and comprising of 50 Unicorn & Soonicorn founders. Naiyya is also an Advisor to STEER World, a globally recognised advanced manufacturing Deep Tech company. She is also an Advisory Board member of The Contract Manufacturing & Private Label Association. Naiyya has been a mentor at Facebook's #SheLeadsTech & Google for India, advisor to the Govt of India's National Startup Awards and is also a prolific angel investor.

Naiyya is one of the few Indian entrepreneurs featured for her journey building & merging her first company BabyChakra in a Harvard Business School case study. Recognized as one of India's Top Entrepreneurs and Women in Tech, Naiyya has received accolades from Economic Times, Entrepreneur India, Business World, Wharton India Economic Forum and many other international and domestic forums. She initiated a partnership between Mint, Startup India, and others to publish a ground-breaking report on '100 Women Entrepreneurs Building India'. Passionate about financial inclusion, she founded 'The Mompreneur Platform' Asia’s largest initiative to support 1 lakh mom micro-entrepreneurs in collaboration with Startup India & Hindustan Times.

"Dipali Goenka, CEO & MD of Welspun Living, on the appointment of Naiyya Saggi, said, 'Naiyya's joining marks a strategic milestone for Welspun Living. Her profound expertise, honed through years of entrepreneurial journey in consumer-centric industries, brings a fresh perspective to our board. Naiyya's strategic insights, particularly gleaned from her B2C and e-commerce experience align seamlessly with our vision for propelling Welspun Living's B2C growth trajectory. With AI and ML disrupting the space, the importance of digital takes center stage. Naiyya's deep understanding of the digital landscape and consumer behavior will help us leverage the power of technology and innovation to create delightful experiences for our customers’.

Naiyya Saggi, in her statement on the appointment says, "It is my privilege to join Welspun Living Ltd. as an Independent Director. Welspun's commitment to excellence and innovation is commendable, and I look forward to contribute to its continued success. I believe my experience in consumer-focused industries, bringing in a robust digital DNA in brand building and my passion for sustainable, inclusive growth with profit and purpose align perfectly with Welspun's values. I look forward to collaborating with the board and management team to drive strategic initiatives and create value for all stakeholders."