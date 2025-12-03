Wakefit IPO Sets Rs 185-Rs 195 Price Band

Mumbai: Bengaluru based home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations announced Rs 1289 crore initial public offering in the price band of Rs 185 to Rs 195 per equity share of Rs 1 face value. The public issue will open on Dec.8 and close on Dec.10, 2025.The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 377 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth Rs 911 crore by the promoters and investor shareholders at the upper price band. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to open 117 new stores, lease and license fee payments for existing stores, on new equipment and machinery purchase as well as on marketing and advertisements expenses.