Volvo Cars Reduces 31% CO2 Emissions Per Car

Pune: Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury car maker, on Tuesday said it has reduced CO₂ emissions per car by 31 per cent since 2018, driven by electrification, sustainable manufacturing and environmental initiatives, including ongoing projects in India.

Volvo is also making efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing processes, as per its published Annual and Sustainability Report 2025.

It said its seven out of nine production facilities run on climate-neutral energy, accounting for 87 per cent of the energy used in its operations.

The company's goal of using 25 per cent recycled and bio-based materials in new models by 2025 has already been surpassed, with EX60 using 27 per cent recycled materials.

Water withdrawal per manufactured car has decreased by 29 per cent thanks to water efficiency initiatives implemented across all facilities, the report noted.

Locally, Volvo Car India is contributing to these global efforts through initiatives focused on environmental restoration and sustainable operations.

Under its Reverse Project, the company has planted over 35,000 native trees at an urban dump yard in Ghaziabad, achieving a survival rate of 92 per cent.

This initiative, the carmaker said has helped create an urban forest, contributing to carbon sequestration and oxygen generation.

This project is being expanded with the planting of over 20,000 trees at Matri Van in the Aravalli region.

Volvo said its dealership network also focuses on solar power utilization, water recycling and responsible waste management practices.

“Sustainability remains central to Volvo Cars vision globally, and in India we are committed to supporting these ambitions through initiatives such as the Reverse Project and G.R.E.E.N Dealerships,” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

These initiatives reflect Volvo’s focus on contributing to environmental restoration while moving steadily towards our global goal of becoming a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2040, he noted.