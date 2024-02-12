Voltas expands presence in Vizag with third brand store

Visakhapatnam: Voltas Limited, India's leading air conditioner manufacturer and a member of the Tata Group, marked its growing commitment to Visakhapatnam with the inauguration of its third brand store in the city, on Monday. This latest addition brings the total number of Voltas brand stores in Andhra Pradesh to 11.

The state-of-the-art store, officially opened by Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director, Voltas Limited, offers customers an enhanced experience through its modern ambience and professionally trained staff. Spread across 1,300 square feet, it is conveniently located on the ground floor of Kolagatla Arcade, opposite Sri Kanya Cinema Hall, Subbalakshmi Nagar. The store will be operated by Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd, a well-established consumer durables retailer.Visakhapatnam's soaring temperatures and high humidity levels have fuelled a surging demand for air conditioners, making it a key market for Voltas. This trend aligns with the nationwide growth in AC sales, particularly in smaller cities with less than a million residents. Increased disposable income and accessible financing options contribute to this rising demand."We are delighted to inaugurate our third brand store in Visakhapatnam, reaffirming our commitment to serving this dynamic city," said Bakshi. "This new store will provide our customers with a wider range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, personalized assistance, and a seamless buying experience."