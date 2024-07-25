Volta and TEN Partner to Provide Lifesaving Rides

Hyderabad: A groundbreaking move that could revolutionize the ride-hailing industry has been made recently. Volta, a ground-breaking app with no commission fees for rides, has partnered with Total Emergency Network (TEN) to provide its users with unrivalled safety and emergency response services. This partnership will revolutionize care standards for both passengers and drivers thereby ensuring access to assistance at all times.

Volta, which is renowned for empowering its drivers while keeping its customers happy, has made a major advancement by incorporating state-of-the-art SOS features in its application. At the click of a button, they can now reach out to TEN’s wide-ranging fleet of fast-medical services to provide critical medical care in emergencies. Similarly located in Hyderabad, TEN works across more than six metros and aims to offer an ambulance within 15 minutes.

Venkata Kishore Babu Manepalli, MD of TEN Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our main objective is to offer swift and reliable emergency assistance. With over 650 ambulances and a track record of saving more than 4,500 lives, we are committed to extending our reach and improving our response time. Our goal is to achieve an ambulance arrival within 7 minutes, known in medical terms as the 'golden hour,' to maximize survival rates."

Mr Shashikanth Kanaparthi, Founder of Volta, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the significance of this partnership in enhancing public safety. "This collaboration marks a significant step towards elevating user well-being and demonstrates Volta's dedication to integrating advanced features that prioritize safety. By combining Volta's innovative ride-hailing solutions with TEN's expert emergency response capabilities, this partnership sets a new standard in emergency management and ride-hailing services."

Mr Raja Vikram, CEO of Volta, further highlighted the uniqueness of this collaboration, stating, "This is the first time in the country that a ride-hailing app organization is collaborating with dedicated ambulance services to address emergencies raised through the app's SOS feature. Unlike others, Volta's SOS feature is available for all users who have downloaded the app and can be used by drivers or consumers in case of emergencies."

The partnership between Volta and TEN represents a pioneering effort in leveraging technology to ensure swift and effective emergency responses, underscoring a shared commitment to enhancing safety standards across the community.