Amazon Reveals Key Shopping Trends in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: During the Amazon Indian Great Festival, Vishakhapatnam has emerged as the fastest-growing city for Amazon Fresh in Andhra Pradesh, witnessing an impressive 2.3X year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2024. During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival, customers can enjoy a cashback of flat Rs 400 on groceries and up to 50 percent off on Amazon Fresh. Consumers in Vishakhapatnam are not only stocking up on essentials but are also embracing healthier choices and exploring specialized, high-quality products, reflecting a significant shift in their grocery shopping preferences.



While daily essentials like laundry, oils, pulses, and toilet cleaners continue to grow at more than 2.3X YoY, healthier options like edible seeds/dry fruits (3X YoY) and non-fizzy drinks (4.6X YoY) have experienced rapid growth in demand in Visakhapatnam. The city is also embracing premium indulgences this festive season with tropical and exotic fruits such as kiwi, pomegranate, and grapefruit growing at 1.2X year on year.

“At Amazon Fresh, we are committed to providing our customers with incredible savings on their grocery needs through the largest selection of high-quality products with the convenience of scheduled delivery. Visakhapatnam is an extremely important market for Amazon Fresh and has emerged as a key growth driver for us in Andhra Pradesh. During this year’s festive season, we have observed that customers in Visakhapatnam are embracing diverse and premium offerings on our platform with high growth in categories such as dairy products like yogurts, cheese, healthy eatables such as baked chips, protein snacks, non-frizzy drinks, dry fruits and much more. We continue to elevate the online grocery shopping experience for customers through great offers and no additional charges,” said Srikant Sree Ram, Director, of Amazon Fresh.





Key Shopping Trends in Visakhapatnam:

· Dairy Delights on the Rise: As people indulge in festive treats, there's been a notable spike in demand for dairy products. On Amazon Fresh, milk sales have surged by 2X year-over-year, while butter has grown by 1.9X. Yogurt has shown an impressive 4X growth, and packaged cheese has increased by 1.5X, highlighting the festive season's impact on dairy consumption.

· Snack Trends: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation: In the realm of snacks, Vishakhapatnam consumers have exhibited a preference for both traditional and modern options. Biscuits have grown by 1.9X, while overall snack sales have seen a 2.4X increase year-over-year. This indicates a balanced inclination toward traditional namkeens and healthier alternatives like baked chips or protein snacks.

· Festive Fruit and Vegetable Favorites: In 2024, Vishakhapatnam saw significant growth in key fruits and vegetables during the festive season.

During this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Fresh made a significant impact across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a 1.6X growth in these regions. The demand for health-conscious products is also on the rise, as evidenced by a remarkable 11X increase in almond milk sales, a 4.4X boost in herbs and salads, and a 1.5X growth in seeds, muesli, and dry fruits. Overall, the platform has gained immense popularity across India, with 800 products being sold every minute on Amazon Fresh. Additionally, there has been a significant surge in demand for festive products nationwide, including a 7X growth in baking essentials, a 5X increase in gift packs, and a 1.6X rise in fragrances and makeup compared to last year.