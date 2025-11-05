Virtusa Foundation Restores Ranglal Kunta Lake in Hyderabad’s Financial District

Hyderabad: Virtusa Corporation, a leading product and platform engineering services company, through its philanthropic arm, Virtusa Foundation, has successfully completed the restoration of Ranglal Kunta Lake in Hyderabad’s Financial District. In partnership with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and implemented by United Way of Hyderabad, the project has transformed the 3.5-acre lake near Virtusa’s Hyderabad campus into a thriving urban ecosystem and a clean, green recreational space for the surrounding communities.

The rejuvenation underscores Virtusa Foundation’s continued efforts to create sustainable environmental impact and improving community well-being. The comprehensive restoration program over two and a half years has transformed the dry lakebed into a healthy water body now capable of sustaining both nature and community life. This dry lakebed has regained its full water-holding capacity of 24 million litres, ensuring year-round water retention. The return of over 14 native species of birds, butterflies, and other fauna and flora have revived the local ecosystem. The enhanced groundwater recharge and an improved microclimate have brought direct benefits to employees working within the immediate vicinity of the financial district. The Ranglal Kunta Lake had long suffered from continuous sewage discharge from the Nanakramguda area. With support from GHMC, these sewage inflows were diverted to a nearby drain, addressing a long-standing environmental challenge and enabling the restoration to move forward. The rejuvenation involved extensive desilting and deepening of the lakebed, construction of a stone-pitched bund, and installation of bio-remediation systems with aeration support. The project also introduced a pedestrian walkway with secure fencing, a landscaped green zone with a plantation, a gazebo, a pergola, and seating areas, along with a weir gate to regulate water levels and maintain ecological balance. The restored lake now serves as a community-friendly green space that connects people with nature while supporting a healthy ecosystem. This, in turn, contributes to Hyderabad’s vision for sustainable urban living and reflects Virtusa’s belief that healthy environments nurture stronger communities. The replenished lake was inaugurated today in the presence of Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA, Serilingampally; Hemanth Borkhade, IAS, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC; M. Kavitha, Zonal Commissioner, TGIIC; Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Ads Solutions, Google Hyderabad Site Lead. Their participation reflected a shared vision for sustainable urban development and environmental rejuvenation in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

Corporate employees enjoy a boat ride at the rejuvenated Ranglal Kunta Lake in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer, Virtusa Corporation, said, “At Virtusa, sustainability is a core responsibility that guides how we contribute to communities and the environment. The restoration of Ranglal Kunta Lake reflects our belief that progress and purpose can move together. What was once a barren space has now become a thriving ecosystem that supports biodiversity and community well-being. This transformation shows that when organizations, civic bodies, and citizens work with shared intent, change becomes visible, lasting, and deeply fulfilling. For Virtusa, this initiative reflects our purpose of making experiences better with technology and responsibility, bringing together innovation and compassion to build communities that thrive.”