Virtusa Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal for Business Sustainability

Hyderabad: Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the third consecutive year, recognizing the company’s outstanding sustainability performance. This prestigious award places Virtusa in the 98th percentile of all companies assessed globally by EcoVadis, positioning us among the highest-performing organizations worldwide. In addition to its strong global percentile, Virtusa also ranks in the top 1% within our industry sector – a distinction that highlights our leadership among peers.

“This Gold Medal and our top-tier ranking are a testament to Virtusa’s unwavering commitment to responsible business practices. Our sustainability agenda is integrated into our operations, our decision-making, and our long-term strategy. We recognize that sustainable performance goes hand in hand with financial and operational excellence – and we’re proud that EcoVadis has validated that once again.” said Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer at Virtusa

As a global technology leader, Virtusa embeds sustainability into the core of its business, focusing on three strategic pillars: reducing environmental impact, enabling an inclusive and welcoming workplace, and fostering responsible supply chains. This commitment is underpinned by a science-based climate strategy aligned to the 1.5°C pathway, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In FY24, Virtusa increased its renewable energy usage to 28%, achieved a 15% year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and recycled 50% of its water use. The company also continues to strengthen inclusion efforts and expand ESG-focused supplier engagement globally.

Virtusa’s progress is made possible through structured sustainability governance, regular engagement with stakeholders, and the integration of ESG principles across its operations – from cloud-native green IT solutions to biodiversity restoration projects. These initiatives reflect Virtusa’s long-term vision: to engineer a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future through innovation and accountability.