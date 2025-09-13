VinFast India Launches Showrooms At Begumpet, Gachibowli

Hyderabad:VinFast India, the electric vehicle arm of Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC, launched showrooms at Begumpet and Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The new facilities are opened in partnership with Nanesh Automotives.

The brand is introducing its premium electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7. The price of VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh while the VF7 begins at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

“As more models arrive and infrastructure matures, four-wheeler EV penetration, currently around 2.5 to 4%, will see a sharp rise. VinFast is poised to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, greener automotive future in India,” said Arunoday Das, deputy CEO, VinFast India.

VinFast has forged partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure for nationwide charging and after-sales services. It also inked a deal with BatX Energies for battery recycling and circular value chain development.

VinFast’s service network is set to expand to 35 dealerships and 26 workshops across 27 cities by end-2025. It is setting up a manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year, a release said.