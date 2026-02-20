Viksit Bharat Achievable: IMF Chief Says AI Can Lift Global Economic Growth Despite Job Risks

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) can lift global growth by 0.8 per cent, and India's goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat or a developed nation is achievable.

While speaking at a panel discussion at the AI Impact Summit here, Georgieva also said a research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that AI has the potential to significantly accelerate global growth.

“We did some research and here is the answer. Based on what we know, AI can lift up global growth by almost a percentage point. We say 0.8 per cent... It would mean that the world would grow faster than it did before the COVID pandemic,” she said, adding that faster economic growth is ‘fantastic’ for creating more opportunities and more jobs.

India has an aspiration of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 and achieving $30 trillion economy. At the same time, the IMF MD also cautioned that AI poses significant risks for the job market. “This is the magnitude that we see for India, and it would mean that India's Viksit Bharat is achievable,” Georgieva said.

However, she also flagged some risk factors involving AI globally. “We calculated this risk is very high. We actually see the impact of AI like a tsunami. Globally, 40 percent of jobs will be affected by AI. In emerging markets, 40 per cent, but in advanced economies, 60 per cent,” she said.