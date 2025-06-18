VI Ties Up With AST SpaceMobile To Launch Satellite-Based Mobile Services

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX rival satcom firm AST SpaceMobile for delivering satellite service on smartphones directly. “AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vi’s promoter firm Vodafone Plc has already signed a pact with AST SpaceMobile. “AST SpaceMobile made history by placing the first-ever voice and video call from space using a standard mobile phone, a milestone that demonstrates the real-world viability of its advanced technology," the statement said.

During 2024, AST SpaceMobile has secured additional strategic investment from AT&T, Verizon, Google and Vodafone, and new contract awards with the United States government, directly and through prime contractors. The company has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally.

“This partnership will bring together Vi's robust national network with AST SpaceMobile's revolutionary space-based cellular technology, which connects directly to everyday smartphones without the need of any specialised software or device support or updates,” the statement said.

However, Vi also said that it would collaborate with AST SpaceMobile on the SpaceMobile satellite system. “This space-based broadband ecosystem will be designed to expand Vi’s telecom services of terrestrial connectivity, providing voice, video, data streaming, and Internet access,” the statement said.

"It will encompass the design, implementation, and launch of this system, wherein AST will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation, and Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access,” it added.