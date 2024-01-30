Vedanta Aluminium gets world's most sustainable aluminium producer tag

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, which has got a refinery and another smelter project in Odisha, has secured the top rank in the esteemed S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)rankings for the aluminium industry, for the assessment period 2023.

The company, as per its communiqué, has been prioritising higher resource efficiencies, greater use of renewables in its energy mix, and converting waste into wealth. Besides, its safety and well-being initiatives for the employees as well as forging enduring partnerships with local communities for inclusive development helped us to secure the top rank.

Speaking on the achievement, Vedanta Aluminium CEO, John Slaven, said, “We have embarked on a transformative journey where our commitment to sustainability goes beyond business compliance to focusing on how we can make a positive impact on the environment. Securing the top rank in the S&P Global CSA recognizes our commitment to fully embed sustainability practices across every facet of our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery.”

In fact, Vedanta Aluminium has announced that it is committed to achieve Net Zero by 2050 by adopting the two-fold strategy of reducing and offsetting its carbon footprint.

“In terms of reduction, the company is focused on increasing the quantum of renewables in its energy mix, enhancing its manufacturing excellence to ensure higher operational efficiencies, and transitioning to low-carbon energy sources such as bio-fuels. To offset its residual carbon footprint, the company is also creating substantial carbon sinks through extensive afforestation efforts. Through its operations, the company is enabling wider global access to responsibly produced, high-quality aluminium to ensure a greener future for the planet.