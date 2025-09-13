Urban Company, Shringar House IPOs See Big Demand From All Categories of Investors

Mumbai: Urban Company's Rs 1900 crore initial public offering and Shringar House of Mangalsutra's Rs 400 crore IPO got overwhelming response from all categories of investors on the final day of public bidding. Urban Compay IPO got subscribed 103.63 times with total subscriptions worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore and 44.8 lakh applications were received, according to sources close to the merchant bankers.

Urban Company became India's most subscribed IPO of 2025. Qualified institutional buyers(QIB) portion got subscribed 140.20 times while high net worth individuals or HNI portion was subscribed 74.04 times and retail individual investors portion got subscribed 39.25 times as per NSE data. Employee portion also got huge response with 36.79 times demand.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra was subscribed 60.27 times with QIB portion getting subscribed101.41 times, HNI demand was 82.58 times while retail investors bid 27.18 times. Employee portion demand was again huge at 69.81 times.