UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia on Two-Day Kolkata Visit

Kolkata: UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Harjinder Kang, will visit the city on December 10-11 to engage with leading industry stakeholders and reinforce his country's commitment to deepening trade and investment ties with West Bengal.

He will also celebrate the signing of the UK-India FTA with industry leaders and representatives at a reception hosted by the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata. The visit aims to highlight Kolkata’s strategic role for UK businesses seeking opportunities in East and Northeast India.

During the visit, Mr Kang will meet representatives from key sectors in the region, including technology, innovation, advanced manufacturing, and financial services, according to a statement issued by British Deputy High Commission Kolkata on Tuesday.

His discussions will focus on pathways to accelerate existing bilateral trade and investments worth over £47 billion a year, at a time when the India–UK trade relationship continues to deepen. This follows the visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in October, accompanied by the largest ever government trade mission to India.

The landmark UK-India trade deal marks a new era of opportunity, slashing tariffs on 99% of UK goods and 90% of Indian goods to unlock billions in trade potential. Consumers on both sides of our countries will enjoy greater choice—from Indian fashion and food to iconic British products like Scotch whisky and electric vehicles—while businesses gain unprecedented access to vibrant markets.

Businesses in West Bengal, including small and medium-sized enterprises, will be supported through increased contact points and information on trade and investment. Mr Kang will meet a number of those businesses benefitting in fields such as textiles and agriculture, engineering, jute, tea and handicrafts.

This includes through the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), who will be hosting a session on ‘Unlocking Emerging Trade Opportunities between India & the UK under the upcoming Comprehensive Economic & Trade Agreement (CETA)’ with Mr Kang joining as the key speaker in an event in Kolkata on 10 December.

Mr Kang, who is also British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, “The UK-India FTA will turbocharge our trading relationship and we expect it to drive significant growth and support many jobs across both countries. Kolkata is a dynamic hub for innovation and industry with a large presence of UK businesses as well as investors into the UK. During my visit to this city, I’m keen to hear from business leaders and other stakeholders on how we can capitalise on the numerous benefits presented by this landmark trade deal.”

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India Andrew Fleming said, “We are delighted to welcome His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia to Kolkata for a second visit. Implementation of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement is eagerly anticipated by our stakeholders from many sectors across West Bengal and the wider region and there is no better person to share the scale and breadth of opportunity this holds.”

The UK and India signed the landmark Free Trade Agreement on July 24. This trade deal is the biggest and most economically significant bilateral trade deal the UK has agreed since leaving the EU, and the most comprehensive deal India has ever signed. The trade deal is expected to increase bilateral trade, worth £47.2 billion a year, by £25.5 billion every year in the long run.