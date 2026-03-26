Design Storytelling Will Shape the Future of EV mobility

TVS Motor Company hosted The Collector’s Soirée, an exclusive black-tie evening in Bengaluru recently, marking the relaunch of the enhanced TVS X electric scooter. A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a reimagined edition of the TVS X, where three custom-built versions of the TVS X electric scooter were created in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla. The soirée also featured an exclusive auction of these limited-edition models.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Gaurav Gupta, President – India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said the TVS X Collectors' Soirée relaunch went beyond a product upgrade, reflecting the company’s vision of integrating lifestyle, performance, and innovation to set new benchmarks in the premium electric mobility segment.

TVS X represents the pinnacle of our design and engineering excellence; it is our most premium electric platform. With this relaunch, we are expanding its role beyond performance and technology to position it within a larger cultural context. It reflects our belief that mobility today can go beyond functionality to embody design, innovation, and narrative. Through TVS X, we are exploring how a product can become a carrier of identity and cultural expression.

How does The Collector’s Soirée reflect your vision of blending mobility with art and culture?

The Collector’s Soirée was conceptualised as a departure from conventional automotive showcases. The intent was not to layer art onto a product, but to integrate it from the very beginning. TVS X becomes a canvas in this context, bringing together mobility, design, and cultural storytelling. The evening reflects our larger vision of positioning mobility within the worlds of art, craft, and lifestyle, creating a more meaningful and immersive experience.

What inspired the collaboration with Manoviraj Khosla for this edition of the TVS X?

The collaboration with Manoviraj Khosla was driven by a shared perspective on design as a medium for storytelling. Being based in Bengaluru and deeply connected to India’s contemporary design landscape, he brought a unique lens that bridges fashion, culture, and modern aesthetics. His approach aligned with our vision of treating the TVS X as a moving canvas where material, form, and narrative come together to reinterpret Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage in a contemporary way.

Who is the ideal audience for a premium, design-led electric scooter like the TVS X?

The TVS X is designed for individuals who value not just performance, but also design, culture, and craftsmanship. With custom vehicles created specifically for the Collector’s Soirée auction, the platform appeals to collectors and discerning consumers who appreciate exclusivity and storytelling. It also resonates with those who recognise the value of craft and are keen to support initiatives that enable artisan communities and preserve traditional practices, with proceeds from the collectors’ auction directed towards A Hundred Hands to support sustainable livelihoods.

How important is design storytelling in shaping the future of electric mobility?

As mobility evolves, design storytelling will play a much larger role. Products today are not just about function; they are also about what they represent. We believe design has the ability to create aspiration, but also to connect people to culture and heritage, making the experience more personal and relevant.

What can we expect next from TVS X in terms of innovation and experiential engagement?

This is just the beginning for us. We see this as a larger journey where we take inspiration from different parts of India, working with artists, designers, and communities to bring diverse cultural narratives into contemporary contexts. At the same time, we want to ensure that these initiatives also support artisan ecosystems, creating value beyond the product itself.