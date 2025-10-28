TVS Motor registers 29% Revenue growth and posts highest ever

Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company posts highest ever operating revenue of Rs. 11,905 Crores registering a growth of 29% for the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs. 9,228 Crores reported in the quarter ended September 2024.

The Company posted its highest ever Operating EBITDA of Rs. 1,509 Crores registering a growth of 40% for the quarter ended September 2025 as against EBITDA of Rs. 1,080 Crores in second quarter of 2024-25. Company’s operating EBITDA margin improved by 100bps at 12.7% as against 11.7% in the quarter ended September 2024.



The Company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 37% at Rs. 1,226 Crores for the second quarter of 2025-26 as against PBT of Rs. 897 Crores in second quarter of 2024-25. PBT for the quarter includes fair valuation loss on investments held by the Company amounting to Rs. 31 Crores as against fair valuation gain of Rs. 23 Crores during Q2 of last year.

Sales

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including international business grew by 23% registering highest ever quarterly sales of 15.07 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 12.28 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024. Motorcycle sales grew by 20% registering 6.73 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 5.61 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended September 2025 grew by 30% registering 6.39 Lakh units as against the sales of 4.90 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2024-25. The two-wheeler sales in international business grew by 31% at 3.63 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 2.78 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024. Total three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 41% at 0.53 Lakh units as against 0.38 Lakh units during second quarter of 2024-25.



EV Sales:



During the quarter under review, the Company’s EV sales grew by 7% achieving highest ever quarterly sales of 0.80 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 0.75 Lakh units during quarter ended September 2024. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Half-year results:

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 20% registering 26.86 Lakh units as against 22.47 Lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2024. The total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 43% at 0.98 Lakh units as against 0.69 Lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2024. The total sales in international business of two and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 34% at 7.52 Lakh units as against 5.62 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2024.



Total revenue for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 25% at Rs. 21,986 Crores against Rs. 17,604 Crores in the half year ended September 2024. PBT for the half year ended September 2025 grew by 36% at Rs. 2,279 Crores as against Rs. 1,680 Crores in the half-year ended September 2024.



New Product launches:



Company launched four all new attractive products in the last three months.

EV Segment is further strengthened with the launch of TVS Orbiter, a smart, stylish EV that redefines everyday urban mobility with effortless range and connectivity.

Powering urban logistics with purpose – the all new TVS King Kargo HD EV was launched – it delivers Strength, Space & Sustainability.



The Company unleashed the most powerful TVS scooter ever, the TVS NTORQ 150, India’s Quickest and first Hyper Sport Scooter that is built to thrill every ride.



TVS Motor forayed into the adventure rally tourer segment with its new super premium offering TVS Apache RTX - engineered to unlock limitless possibilities of exploration, off-roading, and self-discovery.



All the new launches have garnered immense interest and good response from the customers.