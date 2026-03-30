TVS Holding Invests Rs 527 Crore in Home Credit India

Mumbai: TVS Holdings on Sunday said that it has invested Rs 526.79 crore in its subsidiary Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd (HCIFPL) through the subscription of additional equity shares. The investment will be used to support the subsidiary’s growth and maintain optimal capital adequacy levels.

The company was allotted over 22.91 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 22.99 per share, taking its total shareholding in HCIFPL to 80.39 per cent, it said in an exchange filing.

HCIFPL is a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and operates in the retail lending space, offering consumer durable loans and cash loans through both point-of-sale and online channels.

The transaction qualifies as a related party deal, as HCIFPL is a subsidiary of the company, and has been carried out at arm’s length based on a valuation report, the company added.

For FY25, HCIFPL reported a turnover of Rs 2,096.54 crore and a net loss of Rs 530.04 crore, with a net worth of Rs 1,583.04 crore.

The company said no regulatory approvals were required for the transaction, which was completed on March 28, 2026.