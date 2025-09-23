Trualt Bioenergy, Pace Digitek Launch IPOs to Raise ₹1,658 Cr

Mumbai: Karnataka-based Trualt Bioenergy and Pace Digitek have announced their initial public offerings (IPOs), aiming to raise a total of ₹1,658.43 crore.

Trualt Bioenergy’s ₹839.28 crore public issue, in the price band of ₹472 to ₹496 per equity share of ₹10 face value, will open on Sept. 25 and close on Sept. 29, 2025. The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹750 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth ₹89.28 crore.

The funds raised will be used for capital expenditure to set up multi-feedstock operations to enable the use of grains as an additional raw material in its ethanol plant (₹150.68 crore), funding working capital requirements (₹425 crore), and general corporate purposes.

Trualt Bioenergy is engaged in the production of biofuels, with a primary focus on ethanol. The company has five distillery units in Karnataka, four of which operate on molasses and syrup-based feedstocks. It is one of India’s largest ethanol producers, with an installed capacity of 2,000 kilo litres per day (KLPD). In fiscal 2025, it held a 3.6% market share in ethanol production capacity. The company also produces compressed biogas (CBG) and has entered into MoUs with a Japanese gas company and Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Pte. Ltd. to expand its CBG capacity.

Pace Digitek’s ₹819.15 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, priced in the range of ₹208 to ₹219 per equity share of ₹2 face value. The public issue will open on Sept. 26 and close on Sept. 30, 2025.

Incorporated in 2007, Pace Digitek is a multi-disciplinary solutions provider focused on the telecom infrastructure industry. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements (₹630 crore) and for general corporate purposes.