Tredence Scales Operations Announces New Innovation Centre In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tredence, the leading data science and AI Solutions company, announced a significant expansion of its India operations with the launch of a new 20,000 sq. ft. delivery and innovation centre in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. The new facility was announced at BioAsia 2026, Asia’s leading life sciences forum, and reflects the company’s growing focus on building AI-led capabilities from Telanganato serve its Life Sciences, Healthcare and Retail & CPG clients.

During the forum, senior leaders from Tredence were welcomed and felicitated by the Government of Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, marking a significant milestone in the partnership as Tredence scales its AI and data science operations within the city.

With over 400 employees already working in the State, Tredence is preparing for a major ramp-up in this region, with plans to grow the workforce to over 2,200 by 2027. The hiring push will see about 700 new roles added in 2026, followed by another 1,100 positions the year after. The expansion in Hyderabad reinforces the company’s long-term bet on Telangana as a core hub for enterprise AI delivery, backed by the State’s strong pharmaceutical base and its growing stature as a preferred destination for global capability centres.

Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Tredence, said, "Hyderabad has become India's Life Sciences powerhouse and a top-tier destination for GCCs. Our expansion announcementrepresents a strategic investment in the city’s robust Data and AI talent landscape, as well as its rapidly evolving Retail, CPG, and consumer GCC ecosystem. Telangana's unique combination of top-tier academic institutions, a deep pool of skilled tech professionals, and strong retention and cost advantages has enabled us to rapidly scale our operations and build next-generation AI solutions for our global clients across Life Sciences, RCG, and beyond.”

Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, D. Sridhar Babu said, "The expansion of Tredence in Hyderabad underscores the powerful synergy between global innovation and Telangana’s pro-growth policies. Our State continues to provide the ideal bedrock for data-driven enterprises to scale. Tredence’s commitment to Telangana aligns completely with our 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. Such investments boost high-value employment and further solidify our position as the preferred destination for AI-led growth across the Life Sciences and BFSI sectors.”

The Hyderabad facility is expected to play a central role in Tredence’s enterprise AI initiatives, supporting programmes across advanced analytics, Generative AI and applied AI. The centre is designed to support more hands-on collaboration with global clients, helping teams move faster from ideas to working AI solutions tailored to specific industry needs. In parallel, deeper ties with Hyderabad’s academia are expected to support talent development and contribute to the city’s role as a long-term technology hub.

The development comes close on the heels of the company’s expansionin Kolkata and Pune earlier this year. With a global team of more than 4,200 professionals, Tredence remains focused on addressing the last-mile challenges in AI - bridging the gap between data insights and real business outcomes.