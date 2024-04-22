Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched

Japanese auto giant Toyota on Monday announced the launch of a new variant of its rugged seven-seat SUV called the Fortuner Leader Edition. It comes with a distinct design and additional features.

Although Toyota has not announced the price, experts said the prices for the Fortuner Leader Edition to be slightly higher than the standard Fortuner 4x2’s Rs 35.93 lakh-Rs 38.21 lakh price tag.

The automaker said it has sold over 2.5 lakh Fortuners in India since its launch in 2009.

The Fortuner competes with the likes of the MG Gloster, and the Ford Endeavour, when likely to be launched as the Everest in the Indian market.

“The Fortuner Leader Edition is crafted to elevate its bold style statement with more add-on features, while imparting an unparalleled sense of power and distinction,” said Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The Fortuner Leader Edition features a dual-tone exterior with black alloy wheels and front and rear bumper spoilers that will be installed at the dealer end. The interior boasts dual-tone seats and additional features such as TPMS, wireless charger and auto-folding ORVMs.

The Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201 BHP and 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT). The engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Fortuner Leader Edition is available in three new exterior dual-tone colours: Super white & A. Black, Platinum Pearl White & A. Black and Silver Metallic & A. Black.