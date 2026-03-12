Top Management Change at Isuzu Motors India

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, has announced a key change in the top management.



Mr. Takeshi Hirano, Isuzu Business Division, Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan, succeeds Mr. Toru Kishimoto as Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI).



Mr. Takeshi Hirano brings an experience of over two decades in distribution and marketing across global markets for ISUZU. He comes with a rich experience of working in various capacities overseeing operations in different markets for Isuzu Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation. He also possesses strong familiarity with the Indian market, having previously served at Isuzu Motors India as Vice President– Sales and Marketing, where he played a pivotal role in setting the foundation in the Indian market.



Mr. Toru Kishimoto will assume a new assignment at the parent company in Japan.



The change in the management is as per the business plan of the company.

