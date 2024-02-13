Top 500 Companies Valued at Rs 231L Crore

Mumbai: With a value of Rs.15.6 lakh crore, Reliance Industries has retained its tag of India’s most valuable company for the third time in a row as per the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list released on Monday. The second place in the list was occupied by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs.12.4 lakh crore.

The report is a list of 500 most valuable companies in India, ranked according to their value (market capitalisation) for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

This year, the study featured companies with a minimum value of Rs.6,700 crore, up by 13 per cent from Rs.5,947 crore last year. The companies in the list had a total valuation at Rs.231 lakh crore, which is more than the combined GDP of Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Singapore said the report.

“Zomato, which gained Rs.40,000 crore, is amongst the biggest gainers by value, underscoring the role that Indian startups would play in future value creation. The performance of Indian unicorn IPOs, marked by a collective valuation increase of Rs.62,837 crore, reflects investor enthusiasm in the technology and e-commerce sectors.”

Suzlon Energy, with a 436 per cent y-o-y growth dominated the list of fastest growing firms.



