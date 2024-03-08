Tollywood Actor Venkatesh Launches Vasavi Group's Projects

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Venkatesh on Friday launched Vasavi Group's corporate ad film as well two projects of the company, Vasavi Buildox Bhuvi and Vasavi Avasa. The Vasavi Group management on Friday announced that Venkatesh would be their brand ambassador.



According to a statement, Vasavi Buildox Bhuvi in Kompally is spread across 10.65 acres and offers two, 2.5, and 3 BHK apartments housed within eight towers, each spanning 17 floors. The open space would amount to 65 per cent, it said. Buildox Bhuvi at Maisammagudem, Bahadurpalle, would offer tennis and squash courts, a state-of-the-art gym, meditation gardens, and swimming pools.

Vasavi Avasa in Kaziguda, Kompally, would offer 59 residences, ranging from 4,515 to 4,669 square feet. Apart from modern facilities, it would have net cricket, badminton, yoga spaces, and a well-equipped indoor gym.



Speaking on the occasion, Yerram Vijay Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Vasavi Group, said the company was one of the most trusted and valuable real estate names with over eight million square feet developed and delivered to customers.



