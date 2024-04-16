The Sleep Company Launches Eighth Outlet in Hyderabad Plans to Double Total Stores in India

Hyderabad: The Sleep Company, makers of mattresses, chairs and others, launched its eighth outlet in Hyderabad at Himayatnagar. It will showcase its mattresses, recliner beds, pillows, office chairs, and recliner sofas. The mattresses have about 2,500 air channels that keep it cool. The company calls this SmartGrid technology and it has patent for this. "With plans to launch over 150 stores nationwide by the end of 2024, we are poised to bring our sleep solutions closer to customers across the country," said Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company. Now, it has 75 company-owned and company-operated stores in the country. Two more outlets are planned in Hyderabad.

Sleep deprivation is a major issue across the key metro cities in India. Many are sleep deprived due to busy lifestyles, social media addiction etc. Studies show a direct correlation between lack of sleep and increase in obesity and hypertension. Telangana has a high incidence of obesity and hypertension cases, she said.

It is also present in Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur and Warangal, a release said.