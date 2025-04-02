The Leela Hyderabad Appoints Rajesh Gopalakrishnan as General Manager

Hyderabad – The Leela is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajesh Gopalakrishnan as the General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad. With over three decades of rich experience in the hospitality industry, Rajesh brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this prestigious property.

Rajesh has a proven track record in steering luxury hotels to new heights, having held key leadership positions across renowned hospitality brands. His extensive experience spans managing operations, business development, guest experience, and sustainability initiatives in both established and emerging markets. His previous roles include General Manager at Radisson Hotel Group, Novotel Visakhapatnam, and Grand Mercure Vadodara, as well as senior leadership positions with Accor and Greenpark Hotels & Resorts.

Throughout his career, Rajesh has demonstrated exceptional acumen in pre-opening projects, driving revenue growth, and implementing international hospitality standards. His tenure at iconic properties such as The Leela Mumbai, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, and Taj Coromandel Chennai has equipped him with a deep understanding of luxury hospitality and guest-centric service excellence.

A graduate of the Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland, with an MBA in International Hospitality and Service Industries Management, Rajesh has also completed the prestigious International Hospitality Management Program from Accor Academy Asia, Thailand. His commitment to operational excellence, team development, and innovation aligns perfectly with The Leela’s vision of delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Rajesh said, “I am honoured to join The Leela Hyderabad and be part of such an iconic brand. I look forward to leading the team in delivering world-class experiences and upholding The Leela’s legacy of hospitality and luxury.”

The Leela Hyderabad, renowned for its grandeur and impeccable service, continues to redefine luxury hospitality in the city. With Rajesh at the helm, the hotel is geared up for a new era of excellence and growth.