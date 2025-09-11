The Hartford Announces Launch Of Technology Center In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hartford announced the launch of its new technology center in Hyderabad, India.

The Hartford’s technology center will serve as a hub for engineering excellence, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and advanced technology development.

The center will operate in a startup-like environment, enabling rapid prototyping and experimentation across time zones. It will complement The Hartford’s existing U.S. technology centers in Hartford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Charlotte, North Carolina, and support the company’s broader innovation agenda.

The Hartford has engaged Capgemini, a leading global business and technology transformation partner, to assist with a seamless setup and operational excellence from day one.

India produces over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, and Hyderabad has emerged as a premier destination for technology centers due to its infrastructure maturity, strategic location and thriving innovation ecosystem. The Hartford’s presence in India will offer exciting career opportunities for professionals with expertise in AI, data science, cloud architecture and digital engineering.