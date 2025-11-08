Tenneco Clean Air India Announces ₹3,600 Crore IPO

Mumbai: Tenneco Clean Air India, a subsidiary of US-based auto components maker Tenneco, has announced a ₹3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹378 to ₹397 per equity share of ₹10 face value each. The IPO will open on November 12 and close on November 14, 2025.

The entire issue is an offer for sale by the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Limited. The company manufactures clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and export markets.

Tenneco operates 12 manufacturing facilities and two R&D centers across India, strategically located near key automotive hubs in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Gujarat.

The company’s first plant was established in 1979 at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. It currently supplies to all top seven passenger vehicle OEMs and all top five commercial vehicle OEMs in India. While exports form a smaller portion of its revenue, Tenneco aims to establish India as a central hub for its global export operations.