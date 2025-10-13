Telangana Reports 0.15% Deflation In September

HYDERABAD: Telangana once again reported a deflation of 0.15 per cent in September, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Monday. When prices fall, it is called deflation, and when they rise, it is referred to as inflation.

The state reported deflation for two consecutive months in June and July before bouncing back to 0.94 per cent inflation in August. Telangana, along with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, was among the only four states in the country to record deflation in September.

The data showed that rural Telangana registered deflation of 0.29 per cent, while urban areas recorded 0.05 per cent deflation, bringing the overall deflationary figure to 0.15 per cent. This was significantly below the national averages of 1.07 per cent inflation in rural regions, 2.04 per cent in urban areas and 1.54 per cent overall.

Officials attributed the fall mainly to GST rate cuts and subdued prices of essential food items such as vegetables, pulses, cereals, fruits, edible oils, eggs, etc. The decline was also aided by a favourable base effect.

Sources said that while deflation indicates relief for consumers, it may reflect weak demand in certain sectors. The trend highlights Telangana’s unique inflation patterns this year, as it became the only state in India to record back-to-back deflation months since its formation in 2014. With inflation remaining muted despite strong urban consumption in Hyderabad, officials are closely monitoring price movements during the ongoing festival season to ensure stability in prices.