Tata Steel With Majority Of Odisha Based Operations, Recognised As 2024 Steel Sustainability Champion

Tata Steel, which has major operations in Odisha, has been recognised as a Steel Sustainability Champion 2024 by worldsteel association for the seventh consecutive year for its commitment and action to sustainable development and adherence to world-class standards.



Tata Steel has been a champion every year since the programme’s launch in 2018.

The award acknowledges Tata Steel's efforts to maintain its leadership as a world-class steel producer that is fully dedicated to the principles of sustainability.

Tata Steel is among 11 steel-producing companies that have been named 2024 Steel Sustainability Champions at worldsteel’s April Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Members.

T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "We are honoured to be recognised once again as a Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association. This acknowledgment underscores Tata Steel's commitment to sustainability across all facets of its operations. We remain dedicated to driving positive change within the steel industry and beyond, as we continue to prioritise environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sound governance practices."

To qualify as a Sustainability Champion, companies must meet stringent criteria. This includes signing the worldsteel Sustainability Charter and committing to principles emphasising environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence.

They are then evaluated based on the data provided on sustainability indicators like material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, and economic value distributed. In addition, the companies provide Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel’s data collection programme which covers more than 60% of the company’s crude steel production data and is less than 5 years old.