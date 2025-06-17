Tata Power Unveils Affordable Rooftop Solar Plan For Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power and India’s leading rooftop solar company, has unveiled an affordable rooftop solar solution for Odisha, aiming to accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy.

Under its ambitious ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ campaign, the company has introduced solar rooftop systems starting at just Rs 2,499 for 1 kW, Rs 4,999 for 2 kW, and Rs 7,999 for 3 kW installations. Backed by attractive financing models, the initiative allows consumers to pay one-third of the total cost upfront, making solar adoption a realistic, cost-effective choice for thousands of households.

The ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ campaign in Odisha was launched by Dr. Praveer Sinha, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Power, and Sanjay Banga, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

Tata Power has partnered with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to widen solar adoption across the state. The initiative is also aligned with the Central Government’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, offering subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for systems up to 3 kW. The Odisha Government further sweetens the deal with state subsidies of Rs 25,000 for 1 kW, Rs 50,000 for 2 kW, and Rs 60,000 for 3 kW and above.

The combined financial benefits significantly lower the barrier for rooftop solar installation, transforming it from a premium aspiration to an attainable upgrade for middle-class homes.

The company also introduced two new lifestyle solar solutions — ‘MySine,’ an integrated solar-plus-battery backup system for uninterrupted power, and ‘Solar Design Spaces,’ aesthetic solar installations that blend functionality with home architecture.

The campaign has already made a tangible impact. Odisha’s rooftop solar consumer base has quadrupled, from 430 to 1,759, while in Financial Year 25 alone, 1,033 new customers were added — a tenfold jump from the previous year.

Tata Power, India’s No. 1 rooftop solar brand for a decade, plans to install three lakh solar rooftops in Odisha and ten lakh nationwide over the next 3–5 years, reinforcing its mission to make clean energy accessible, affordable, and mainstream across India.