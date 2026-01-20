Tata Motors Launches 17 Next-Generation Trucks

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled a next-generation portfolio of 17 trucks, marking one of its most expansive commercial vehicle launches to date. Spanning payload categories from 7 to 55 tonnes, the new range is aimed at redefining safety, efficiency and sustainability in the Indian trucking ecosystem, while enhancing profitability for fleet owners and transporters.

The launch includes the debut of the all-new Azura series for the intermediate and light commercial vehicle segment, the introduction of Tata Trucks.ev—India’s widest electric truck portfolio built on the new I-MOEV architecture—and major upgrades to the company’s established Prima, Signa and Ultra platforms. All vehicles in the new portfolio have been engineered to meet stringent European safety norms under ECE R29 03, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive move by an Indian truck manufacturer.

Speaking at the launch, Girish Wagh said India’s trucking industry is undergoing a rapid shift driven by infrastructure development, progressive policies and the growing demand for safer and cleaner logistics solutions. He said the new portfolio reflects Tata Motors’ long-standing commitment to shaping the future of mobility through innovation, localisation and a strong focus on customer success.

According to him, the introduction of new powertrains, electric trucks, enhanced safety cabins and digitally integrated services aligns with the company’s ‘Better Always’ philosophy and the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A key highlight of the launch was the Azura range, developed specifically for the ILMCV segment. Powered by a new 3.6-litre diesel engine, the Azura trucks are designed to offer best-in-class performance and fuel efficiency. Available in configurations ranging from 7 to 19 tonnes, the range caters to multiple applications including e-commerce, FMCG distribution, white goods transport, construction materials, agricultural produce and medium-haul regional logistics. The trucks feature contemporary styling, a bold grille and an all-new walkthrough cabin with D+2 seating, reclining seats, enhanced utility space and ergonomically designed interiors aimed at reducing driver fatigue and improving safety.

Safety has emerged as a central pillar of Tata Motors’ new portfolio. The company has upgraded its entire truck lineup, including Azura, Signa, Prima and Ultra, to comply with ECE R29 03 crash safety standards. The cabins are engineered to offer protection against frontal, side and rollover impacts and are equipped with up to 23 India-specific active safety technologies. These include features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and collision mitigation systems. Safety is further enhanced through real-time driver behaviour monitoring via the Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform, positioning Tata Motors as the only Indian manufacturer to elevate its trucks to this global benchmark.

The new range has also been designed to improve transporter profitability by reducing total cost of ownership. Engineering upgrades across platforms have resulted in payload increases of up to 1.8 tonnes, while advanced drivetrain enhancements, led by the 6.7-litre Cummins diesel engine, deliver up to seven per cent improvement in fuel efficiency. These gains are supported by digital fleet management solutions, including Fleet Edge Priority, which provides real-time vehicle health monitoring, predictive analytics and trip optimisation insights to maximise uptime and asset utilisation.