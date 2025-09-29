Tata Capital, WeWork India Lead October IPO Wave

Mumbai: After a large number of small and medium-sized initial public offerings (IPOs) in September, the primary market will see its first big IPOs in October, following the early July listing of HDB Financial Services. As the market remains buoyant, several companies filed draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) over the weekend.

Tata Capital's IPO, aiming to raise ₹15,511.87 crore, and WeWork India's ₹3,000 crore IPO will open on October 6 and October 3, respectively.

Tata Capital’s IPO, in the price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share of ₹10 face value, will open on October 6 and close on October 8, 2025. This IPO is the largest in terms of fundraising this year. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹6,846 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth ₹8,665.87 crore by Tata Sons and International Finance Corporation (IFC). Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6% stake in Tata Capital, while IFC owns 1.8%.

Tata Capital, established in 2007 as the financial services arm of the Tata Group, provides a wide range of financial solutions, including commercial and consumer finance, wealth management, and housing and property financing. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to increase its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements and for onward lending. Tata Sons is selling close to 23 crore equity shares through the OFS route, while IFC will offer up to 3.58 crore shares.

The IPO is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate requiring upper-layer NBFCs to be listed within three years of classification. Tata Capital was designated an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.

WeWork India’s ₹3,000 crore IPO, in the price band of ₹615 to ₹648 per equity share of ₹10 face value, will open on October 3 and close on October 7, 2025. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 4.63 crore shares by Embassy Buildcon LLP and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited. Incorporated in 2016, WeWork India Management Limited offers flexible workspace solutions, including custom-designed offices, enterprise suites, co-working spaces, and hybrid digital solutions.

Other companies that filed DRHPs over the weekend include Indo MIM (₹1,000 crore fresh issue plus OFS of 12.97 crore shares), Laser Power and Infra (₹1,200 crore), CSM Technologies (fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares), Alcobrew Distilleries India (₹258.26 crore fresh issue plus OFS of 18 million shares), Behari Lal Engineering (₹110 crore fresh issue plus OFS of 7.85 million shares), and Parijat Industries (₹160 crore fresh issue plus OFS of 20.37 million shares).

Ahmedabad-based Suba Hotels has already raised over ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of its SME IPO. The ₹75.47 crore IPO, priced between ₹105 and ₹111 per share, will open on September 29 and close on October 1, 2025, with shares to be listed on NSE Emerge.