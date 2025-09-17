Tata AMC's Gets Approval for GIFT-IFSC Based Equity Fund Launch

Mumbai: Tata Asset Management has received International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)approval to launch Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund – GIFT IFSC, with a minimum investment ticket size of USD 500.

The Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund is a retail-focused product, structured as an inbound feeder fund that invests in mutual fund equity schemes and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund is open to foreign investors, both individuals and entities, as well as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India from jurisdictions compliant with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

" The fund offers global investors a seamless gateway to India’s vibrant equity market and a chance to participate in the growth trajectory of the world’s fourth-largest economy," Tata Asset Management said.

With our entry into IFSC, Tata AMC is well-placed to connect international and NRI investors with India’s vibrant capital markets through innovative and accessible products,” said Prathit Bhobe, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Asset Management.