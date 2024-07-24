Tata, Airbus to Set Up H125 Helicopter Assembly Line in India

The contract was signed at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. The setting up of the FAL was announced in January this year by Airbus chief executive officer Guillaume Faury and Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran."We are pleased to partner with Airbus to establish the final assembly line for H125 helicopters in India. This collaboration aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and addresses India's growing helicopter market potential. The project will enhance helicopter manufacturing capabilities in India, and support growth of civil aviation in India,” said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.“India is a country with great potential for helicopters and we believe that there is no better way to unlock this promising market than with a ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter. We are confident that a locally assembled helicopter will open new civil and parapublic markets such as the helicopter emergency medical services and other public services, making helicopters a critical component of nation-building,” said Bruno Even, chief executive officer of Airbus Helicopters.The FAL will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine. It will also do testing and qualification of the helicopters.Helicopters assembled at this FAL will be delivered to customers in India and its neighbouring countries. The deliveries of the first ‘Made in India’ H125s are expected to commence in 2026.