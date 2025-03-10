Takashi Nakajima To Be Appointed As New President, CEO of Honda Car India

New Delhi: Honda Motors has appointed Takashi Nakajima as the new President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) and he will take charge from April 1, 2025, consequent to the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Takashi Nakajima will take over from Takuya Tsumura, who moves to Japan at Honda head office after completing his India tenure.

During his successful 3-year tenure in India, Takuya Tsumura was instrumental in fortifying the premium brand positioning of Honda in India, strengthening customer centric solutions, and driving company’s profitable growth. He spearheaded the introduction of several premium models in India including India’s first mainstream hybrid model Honda City e:HEV, Honda’s new global SUV Elevate, All New 3rd Generation Amaze and laying the foundation for launch of future models including Honda’s first Battery Electric Vehicle for India.

Takashi Nakajima joined Honda in 1994 and has been associated with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for more than 30 years. He has gained vast experience having worked in various positions of responsibility in several international markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic and Russia in the areas of Business Planning, Product Planning, Marketing and Sales Promotion. He has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021. During his latest assignment, he was also in-charge of Product Planning, Marketing and Corporate Communication for Honda’s automobile business in domestic Japan Market.